Saudi's Mouwasat Medical recommends 2 riyals dividend for 2015
January 25, 2016 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi's Mouwasat Medical recommends 2 riyals dividend for 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Mouwasat Medical Services said on Monday its board was recommending paying a cash dividend of 2 riyals ($0.5333) per share for 2015.

The proposed dividend, announced in a bourse filing, is the same as what the firm paid out for the previous year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The healthcare firm reported an estimate-beating 6.1 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit last week. ($1 = 3.7500 riyals) (Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Writing by David French; editing by Susan Thomas)

