a year ago
Saudi's Mouwasat Medical Q2 net profit rises 11.2 pct
July 27, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

Saudi's Mouwasat Medical Q2 net profit rises 11.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 27 (Reuters) - Mouwasat Medical Services Co , one of Saudi Arabia's largest listed healthcare providers, reported an 11.1 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, in line with analysts' forecasts.

The company's net profit in the three months to June 30 was 62.3 million riyals ($16.6 million), up from 56.1 million riyals in the same period a year earlier.

Three analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast Mouwasat would make a quarterly profit of 62.6 million riyals.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

