Saudi's Mouwasat Medical reports 72.2 mln riyals Q4 net profit

DUBAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Mouwasat Medical Services Co , one of Saudi Arabia's largest listed healthcare providers, reported a 34.2 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

* Net profit in the three months to Dec. 31 was 72.2 million riyals ($19.3 million) versus 53.8 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, the company said in a bourse statement.

* Average forecast of five analysts: profit of 59.4 million riyals. ($1 = 3.7505 riyals)