Saudi's Mouwasat Medical services Q2 net profit falls 6 pct, misses forecasts
#Healthcare
July 27, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi's Mouwasat Medical services Q2 net profit falls 6 pct, misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 27 (Reuters) - Mouwasat Medical Services Co , one of Saudi Arabia’s largest listed healthcare firms, on Monday blamed a 5.6 percent fall in second-quarter net profit on losses from a recently opened hospital as its earnings missed analyst forecasts.

The company made a net profit of 56.1 million riyals ($14.96 million) in the three months to June 30, down from 59.4 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

Four analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast the company would make a quarterly profit of 60.95 million riyals.

Mouwasat attributed the fall in net profit to losses from the opening of a hospital in Riyadh in November 2014.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later. ($1 = 3.7501 riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith, editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
