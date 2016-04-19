FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Mouwasat Medical Q1 net profit rises 27.2 pct, beats estimates
April 19, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

Saudi's Mouwasat Medical Q1 net profit rises 27.2 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Mouwasat Medical Services Co , one of Saudi Arabia’s largest listed healthcare providers, reported a 27.2 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, beating analyst forecasts as it expanded operations.

The company made a net profit of 71.1 million riyals ($18.97 million) in the three months to Mar. 31, up from 55.9 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

Four analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast Mouwasat would make a quarterly profit of 60.7 million riyals.

Mouwasat attributed its profit rise to its expansion of specialist clinics and further development of its medical systems.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.

$1 = 3.7488 riyals Reporting by Matt Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
