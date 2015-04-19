FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Mouwasat Medical Q1 profit falls 3.5 pct
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 19, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi's Mouwasat Medical Q1 profit falls 3.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Mouwasat Medical Services Co, one of the Kingdom’s largest healthcare providers, reported a 3.5 percent drop in first-quarter profit on Sunday that the firm blamed on losses from a Riyadh hospital it opened in November.

Mousawat made a net profit of 55.9 million riyals ($14.90 million) in the three months to March 31, down from 57.9 million riyals in the prior-year period, it said in a bourse statement.

EFG Hermes forecast Mousawat would make a quarterly profit of 57.8 million riyals.

Mousawat said the slight drop in quarterly profit was due to a net loss of 6.8 million riyals from a Riyadh hospital it opened in November 2014. ($1 = 3.7515 riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.