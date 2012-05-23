FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Movado raises FY outlook, sees strong 1st qtr
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2012 / 4:56 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Movado raises FY outlook, sees strong 1st qtr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Raises FY13 EPS to $1.15 vs prev view $1.10

* Sees FY 2013 sales $505 mln-$510 mln

* Sees Q1 EPS $0.24 to $0.26

* Sees Q1 sales up 15 pct to $103 mln

May 23 (Reuters) - Watchmaker Movado Group Inc raised its full-year profit outlook and said it expects to post strong first-quarter results driven by higher demand for its luxury and licensed brand categories.

Shares of Paramus, New Jersey-based company were up 9 percent to $28.34 on Wednesday, making it the top percentage gainer on the New York Stock Exchange.

Movado, which distributes watches under licensed brands like Juicy Couture and Lacoste, now expects to post full-year profit of $1.15 per share up from its previous forecast of $1.10 per share.

Citi analyst Oliver Chen wrote in a note that the company’s stock will reflect a continued upside on strong inventory control, revenue momentum and increasing global footprint.

The company, which sells its products through upscale department store chains and jewelry shops, has been launching new products and increasing marketing spending to attract more customers.

Movado expects first-quarter profit of 24 cents per share to 26 cents per share and expects sales to rise 15 percent to $103 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.