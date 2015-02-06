MOVES-Borten joins ANZ as global head of funds and insurance

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Giles Borten has joined ANZ as global head of funds and insurance, banking sources said on Friday.

Borten joined the bank this week in London and will report in to Sameer Sawhney, head of global banking, international and institutional banking. Borten is due to relocate to Sydney around the middle of the year, the sources said.

Borten was previously EMEA head of leveraged finance and co-head of European corporate debt capital markets at UBS, which he left in 2014. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)