CORRECTED-MOVES--BNP Paribas appoints Nick Jenkins to head technical, UK depositary bank
August 14, 2014 / 9:40 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-MOVES--BNP Paribas appoints Nick Jenkins to head technical, UK depositary bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say Jenkins is head of technical, UK depositary bank, not head of UK depositary bank)

Aug 14 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas Securities Services appointed Nick Jenkins as head of technical for trustee and depositary services in the UK.

Jenkins joins from Citigroup where he was the head of fiduciary oversight and research.

At BNP Paribas, Jenkins will work with asset manager clients to help them manage regulatory change and help in the transition to the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD) and Ucits V regimes.

