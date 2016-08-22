FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Deutsche Bank extends oil & gas coverage with new hire
August 22, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Deutsche Bank extends oil & gas coverage with new hire

Philip Scipio

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 22 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has hired Lackland Bloom, former co-head of oil & gas investment banking at JP Morgan, to run its Houston office as a managing director in the natural resources group.

Bloom will report to Greg Sommer and John Anos who are co-heads of Deutsche Bank's natural resources group, according to a memo obtained by IFR.

Bloom had been with JP Morgan for roughly 16 years. Prior to joining JP Morgan, he was an equity research analyst at Dain Rauscher Wessels covering the oilfield services sector. He will officially join Deutsche Bank next month. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Paul Kilby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
