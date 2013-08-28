FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVE-Deutsche Bank hires head U.S. credit strategist
August 28, 2013

MOVE-Deutsche Bank hires head U.S. credit strategist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday it hired as its head of U.S. credit strategy Oleg Melentyev, who had spent 12 years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch as the head of high-yield and emerging market corporate credit strategy.

Based in New York, Melentyev will report to Dominic Konstam, Deutsche’s global head of rates research. He will work with the high-yield research team, the investment-grade corporate bond desk analysts and the quantitative credit strategy group, the bank said in a statement.

Prior to his position at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Melentyev was the vice president of money markets at East European Bank based in Russia, Deutsche said.

