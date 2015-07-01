FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Marshall joins Hermes as head of private debt and CLOs
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 1, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Marshall joins Hermes as head of private debt and CLOs

Claire Ruckin

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Hermes Investment Management has hired Patrick Marshall to a newly created role as Head of Private Debt and CLOs, it announced on Wednesday.

Marshall will be based in London and will report to Head of Fixed Income Zoe Shaw, who joined in September 2014. Shaw is looking to build out Hermes’ specialist credit offering.

Marshall will be responsible for establishing and developing Hermes’ global presence in the leveraged loan, private debt and CLO markets.

With over 20 years debt market experience, Marshall joins from Tikehau Capital which he joined in 2013. He was a member of Tikehau’s management committee and developed the firm’s direct lending activities in London and set up a CLO issuer program.

Prior to that he managed the loan portfolios for the US chapter 11 process of the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy.

Editing by Alasdair Reilly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.