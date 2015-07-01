MOVES-Marshall joins Hermes as head of private debt and CLOs

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Hermes Investment Management has hired Patrick Marshall to a newly created role as Head of Private Debt and CLOs, it announced on Wednesday.

Marshall will be based in London and will report to Head of Fixed Income Zoe Shaw, who joined in September 2014. Shaw is looking to build out Hermes’ specialist credit offering.

Marshall will be responsible for establishing and developing Hermes’ global presence in the leveraged loan, private debt and CLO markets.

With over 20 years debt market experience, Marshall joins from Tikehau Capital which he joined in 2013. He was a member of Tikehau’s management committee and developed the firm’s direct lending activities in London and set up a CLO issuer program.

Prior to that he managed the loan portfolios for the US chapter 11 process of the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy.