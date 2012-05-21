MOVES-RBC Capital, ICAP, Coutts

May 21 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS CORPORATE & EMPLOYER SOLUTIONS (C&ES)

The division of Barclays appointed Katharine Photiou as head of workplace savings. Photiou joins from Mercer, where she was responsible for building its workplace savings solution.

JEFFERIES

The investment banking firm hired Lyndon Norley as a managing director and head of European restructuring & recapitalization investment banking, based in London. Norley joins from Greenberg Traurig Maher.

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

The corporate and investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada named of James Edwardes Jones as managing director and research analyst covering pan-European consumer stocks.

ICAP PLC

The interdealer broker named Andy Coyne as Chief Executive Officer for its unit Traiana. Coyne joins from Citi, where he was head of FX prime and ecommerce product.

COUTTS

The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group named Gary Dugan as Chief Investment Officer (CIO) for Asia and the Middle East. Dugan joins from Emirates NBD.

DFJ ESPRIT

The venture capital firm appointed Peter Keen as a partner specialising in medtech and life science investments.

PAUL HASTINGS

The law firm said Sean Tai joined its corporate department in Shanghai as a partner. Tai previously worked with O‘Melveny & Myers LLP.

HERMES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED

The firm appointed Gavin Murray and Matthew Chillingworth as Asset Managers. Murray joins from Land Securities, while Chillingworth joins from Jones Lang LaSalle.