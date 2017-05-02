LONDON May 2 Terence Sands is set to join
Natixis as part of the leveraged loan and high-yield
bond syndication team, banking sources said.
Sands is due to join the London office in June, reporting to
Jean Dado, EMEA head of leveraged loan and high yield bond
syndicate.
Dado in turn reports to Christopher Lovgren, head of global
high-yield corporate distribution and trading, a newly created
job bringing together leveraged loans and high yield bonds.
Sands joins from Jefferies, where he was vice president in
leveraged credit capital markets, focusing on high yield and
leveraged loan syndicate, from June 2014. Prior to that he was
an associate in leveraged and acquisition finance at HSBC from
2010.
Natixis was not immediately available to comment.
