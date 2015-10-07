FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Hurd takes over as Nomura EMEA lev fin head
October 7, 2015

MOVES-Hurd takes over as Nomura EMEA lev fin head

Claire Ruckin

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Peter Hurd has taken on the role as Head of EMEA High Yield and Leveraged Loan Capital Markets at Nomura, banking sources said on Wednesday.

Hurd took over the role on October 2, succeeding Elizabeth Moore, who was in the position for six years. Moore, who joined Nomura in 2007, has left to join a corporate, the sources said.

Based in London, Hurd joined Nomura in 2010. He will continue to grow Nomura’s acquisition and leveraged finance business, the sources said.

Editing by Christopher Mangham

