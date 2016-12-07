FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
MOVES-Pemberton hires Challis as portfolio manager
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
December 7, 2016 / 1:48 PM / 9 months ago

MOVES-Pemberton hires Challis as portfolio manager

Claire Ruckin

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Pemberton, the asset management group backed by Legal and General, has hired Robin Challis as a portfolio manager, the company announced.

Challis will work closely with Ben Gulliver, who recently joined as a partner from ANZ Bank.

Challis join from RBS, where he spent more than a decade at the bank, most recently as managing director in its special situations group. He was the head of its strategy team, overseeing a large trading book of loans, bonds and turn-around capital.

Prior to RBS, Challis worked in Hong Kong for a debt broker-dealer, Debt Traders. He began his career at KPMG, working in its insolvency and restructuring practice.

Gulliver also worked at RBS, where he established and led the RBS Special Situations Group.

Last month Pemberton raised 1.2bn for its European Mid-Market Debt Fund. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
