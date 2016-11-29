MOVES-StormHarbour launches loan franchise with Paul Martin hire

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Global markets and financial advisory firm StormHarbour Securities is set to launch a loan franchise with the hire of Paul Martin of Four Square Brokerage, the company announced.

Martin will join StormHarbour in January as a managing director and will be based in London. He will be responsible for loan sales and trading, with a mandate to develop and build out a loan offering at the firm.

He will initially target investment grade, emerging market and Middle East loans as well as European leveraged loans, with a focus on distressed and off-the-run names.

As part of the hire, Four Square Brokerage will cease to trade. Prior to Four Square, Martin was head of european loan trading at Nomura in London and before that spent four years within the loan markets group at WestLB.

StormHarbour Securities employs around 160 professionals across offices in New York, San Francisco, London, Madrid, Lisbon, Dubai, Hong Kong and Tokyo, focusing on sales & trading, structuring & advisory and capital markets for institutional investors, corporations and financial institutions. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)