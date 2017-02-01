FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-SVP to work with former Natixis loan trading head
February 1, 2017 / 3:42 PM / 7 months ago

MOVES-SVP to work with former Natixis loan trading head

Claire Ruckin

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Strategic Value Partners is working with experienced secondary loan trader Cedric Beaumont, banking sources said on Wednesday.

Beaumont is consulting in SVP's London office, in a senior advisory capacity and will focus on secondary loan trading, particularly on the distressed side.

Beaumont was head of secondary and loan trading at Natixis, a position he left in December as the bank moves to further consolidate its loan and bond operations.

SVP has a strong European platform, with half of its investment team based in Europe. They opened a London office in 2004 and a Frankfurt office in 2005. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)

