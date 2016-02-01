MOVES-Aberdeen CIO Anne Richards to take over helm at rival M&G Investments

* M&G’s Michael McLintock to retire

* Move to occur later in 2016, subject to clearances

* Richards’ role at Aberdeen to be split

By Simon Jessop and Carolyn Cohn

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Aberdeen Asset Management Chief Investment Officer Anne Richards is to take over as chief executive at rival M&G Investments, the fund arm of insurer Prudential later this year, the firms said on Monday.

Elevation to the top job at M&G is a step-up for Richards who had overseen investment strategy at emerging markets-focused Aberdeen during a period of market turmoil in which investors have continued to pull assets from its funds.

The move is set to be completed later in 2016, subject to regulatory approval.

Richards joined Aberdeen - which manages 291 billion pounds in assets - after it bought Edinburgh Fund Managers in 2003. She joined the Board in 2011 and was also in charge of operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Aberdeen said in a statement.

Her total pay for the year to Sept. 30, 2015 was 1.9 million pounds, data from the annual report showed, making her the third-highest earner at Aberdeen after CEO Martin Gilbert and equities chief Hugh Young.

The move follows a decision by M&G CEO Michael McLintock to retire after 19 years at the company during which he helped the group grow assets under management to 248 billion pounds, Prudential said in a separate statement. (Editing by Sinead Cruise)