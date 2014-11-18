MOVES-Association of British Insurers picks Huw Evans as director general

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Association of British Insurers said on Tuesday that Huw Evans would succeed Otto Thoresen as director general in February 2015.

Evans, who joined the ABI in 2008 and is currently director of policy and deputy director general, takes over from Thoresen who was recently appointed chairman of the National Employment Savings Trust (NEST).

“In the current environment of high levels of regulatory and legislative change across the insurance sector, the need for an effective trade body is greater than ever - there is huge value to be gained from collaborative efforts on key policy issues,” Evans said in a statement.

“My experience of working with ABI members on issues as varied as Flood Re, pension reform and the ageing society has shown me the power and potential of what we can achieve as an industry when we work together.”

The ABI has more than 250 members, who together account for around 90 percent of premiums in the UK domestic market, which is the third largest insurance market in the world and the largest in Europe, it said in the statement. (Reporting Simon Jessop; Editing by Nishant Kumar)