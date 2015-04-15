MOVES-Private equity firm Abraaj appoints MENA investment head

DUBAI, April 15 (Reuters) - Emerging-markets focused private equity firm Abraaj Group has appointed Huda al-Lawati as a partner and chief investment officer for the Middle East and North Africa region, it said on Wednesday.

Lawati was previously a managing director at Abraaj, having joined the firm in 2004 as an analyst. In her new role she will be responsible for originating, executing and monitoring the group’s investments across the region, the firm said in a statement.