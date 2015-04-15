FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Private equity firm Abraaj appoints MENA investment head
April 15, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Private equity firm Abraaj appoints MENA investment head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 15 (Reuters) - Emerging-markets focused private equity firm Abraaj Group has appointed Huda al-Lawati as a partner and chief investment officer for the Middle East and North Africa region, it said on Wednesday.

Lawati was previously a managing director at Abraaj, having joined the firm in 2004 as an analyst. In her new role she will be responsible for originating, executing and monitoring the group’s investments across the region, the firm said in a statement.

Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French

