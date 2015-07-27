FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Industry body AFME adds Van de Werve as Brussels chief
July 27, 2015

MOVES-Industry body AFME adds Van de Werve as Brussels chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 27 (IFR) - The Association for Financial Markets in Europe has appointed Tanguy van de Werve as a managing director in advocacy and as head of the industry body’s Brussels office.

Van de Werve comes with over 20 years experience in a range of different financial services roles in Brussels. For the past nine years he has been director general of Eurofinas, representing specialised consumer credit providers, and Leaseurope, representing the leasing industry.

Prior to that, he worked at the European Banking Federation as head of financial markets and banking supervision and as member of the EBF management committee. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)

