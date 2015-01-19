Allied Irish Banks says CEO David Duffy to resign

DUBLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Allied Irish Banks (AIB) Chief Executive David Duffy plans to step down to pursue a career opportunity overseas, the bank said on Monday.

Duffy, who joined AIB at the end of 2011 and has guided the 99-percent state-owned bank back to profit, will remain in position to support the board in identifying his successor with his final departure date to be agreed, the bank said.

Ireland’s finance minister, Michael Noonan, who last week appointed Goldman Sachs to advise on the sale of AIB, said in a statement that he would be consulting with AIB Chairman Richard Pym in the coming days to put in place a process to recruit a new CEO.