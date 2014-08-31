MOVES-Qatar lender Al Khaliji names Khalifa as CEO

DUBAI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Al Khaliji Commercial Bank has named Fahad Abdulla al-Khalifa as its new group chief executive, a statement from the bank said on Sunday.

Khalifa has previously worked at Qatari institutions including Qatar National Bank and the Qatar central bank, the statement said.

Qatar’s sixth-largest lender by assets was previously run by Robin McCall, until he resigned in May for personal reasons. Hesham Ezzdine was named acting group CEO last month. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)