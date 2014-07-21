FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Qatari lender Al Khaliji names Ezzdine as acting CEO - statement
July 21, 2014 / 8:47 AM / in 3 years

MOVES-Qatari lender Al Khaliji names Ezzdine as acting CEO - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 21 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Al Khaliji Commercial Bank has named Hesham Ezzdine as its acting group chief executive officer, a statement from the bank said on Monday.

Ezzdine, who is currently group chief operating officer, will assume the position from the close of business on July 22, the bourse filing said.

The current head of Qatar’s sixth-largest lender by assets, Robin McCall, resigned in May for personal reasons but was remaining in place until a replacement was found. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

