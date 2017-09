(Corrects name of new CEO from Bertamana to Bertamini in para 2)

DUBAI, May 10 (Reuters) - Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia’s second largest bank by assets, said on Sunday that Suleiman bin Abdul Aziz al-Zabin had resigned as chief executive for personal reasons, effective May 17.

Steve Bertamini has been appointed chief executive effective from May 18, it said in a bourse statement. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)