ABU DHABI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Aldar Properties, the largest real estate developer in Abu Dhabi, on Sunday said its chief development officer, Gurjit Singh, was leaving the company to pursue other interests.

Talal al-Dhiyebi, currently executive director of asset management at Aldar, will take on the additional role of chief development officer effective immediately, the firm said in a statement. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)