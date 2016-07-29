MOVES-Allen & Overy beefs up US leveraged finance group

NEW YORK, July 29 (IFR) - Allen & Overy hired a team of five leveraged finance partners in New York in an effort to significantly expand the international law firm's presence in the US.

The team will be led by senior leveraged finance partner Scott Zemser, who is joining from White & Case. He has more than 25 years of US and international leveraged finance experience.

The team includes Alan Rockwell and Judah Frogel, who also decamped White & Case; Rajani Gupta who was a partner at Proskauer Rose; and Todd Koretzky who joins from Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy.

The US and European leveraged finance markets are increasingly used to finance both domestic transactions and deals outside of their home market, said Allen & Overy's global co-head of banking Philip Bowden.

The new partners have extensive US and cross-border and international, banking and leveraged finance experience and will greatly enhance the firm's ability to support clients globally regardless of the type of law or place of origin of their financing transactions.

Allen & Overy's global leveraged finance practice comprises 50 partners. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)