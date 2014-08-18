FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 18, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Allianz Global Investors hires Joe Moody from Pacific Global

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Allianz Global Investors, the investment management unit of German insurer and asset manager Allianz SE , appointed Joe Moody to its global solutions business in a newly created role.

He joins Allianz from New York-based pension advisory firm Pacific Global Advisors, where he was a senior independent adviser.

Moody will lead Allianz Global Investors’ international solutions specialists teams in the United States and Europe, focusing on risk and pension management.

Based in London, Moody will report to Arun Ratra, head of global solutions.

Moody, who has more than 20 years of experience in asset management, has also worked at State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corp, as a managing director.

