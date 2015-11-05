FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Amherst lures back Goodman for mortgage push
November 5, 2015 / 8:31 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Amherst lures back Goodman for mortgage push

Joy Wiltermuth

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 5 (IFR) - Veteran analyst Laurie Goodman is returning to the investment side of the US mortgage market in an advisory role at a new startup called Amherst Capital.

Amherst Holdings and BNY Mellon’s Standish investment unit created Amherst Capital to make investments in areas of the US mortgage market where banks have been on the retreat.

The venture melds Amherst’s powerful ALIAS mortgage data and analytics platform with the investment capability of Standish, which has roughly US$167bn of assets under management.

Part of its business will be in originating commercial mortgages and home loans to borrowers who do not qualify for a government-backed mortgage.

“It’s a huge data operation,” Goodman told IFR. “Amherst has brought in probably more data than basically any other firm that I’ve ever seen.”

Goodman, who signed on as an exclusive advisor to the firm, will help build out a team of mortgage analysts and spot investment strategies as they emerge.

The new role marks a return for Goodman, who was a mortgage strategist at Amherst Securities until 2013. She left that role to focus on housing policy issues at the Urban Institute, which she will also continue full time. (Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Natalie Harrison)

