FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-RBS bankers jump ship for consultancy firm Anchura
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 9, 2015 / 10:40 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-RBS bankers jump ship for consultancy firm Anchura

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 9 (IFR) - Consultancy firm Anchura has hired two equity and prime services bankers from RBS. Toby Smith-Cullen and Mark Templeman will join as client delivery directors, as the firm seeks to strengthen its front office.

Smith-Cullen spent nine years within RBS’s global equities and fixed income prime services businesses, and most recently was head of business management for its prime services business in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. He began his career at Accenture.

Templeman spent the last six years working within the bank’s equity derivatives and prime services businesses. Having also began his career at Accenture, and has operated in a practitioner capacity at a number of blue chip firms including RBS, BT, UBS, Goldman Sachs and BACS.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.