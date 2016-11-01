FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
November 1, 2016 / 11:51 AM / in 10 months

MOVES-Safa to head ANZ's Europe and America markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (IFR) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has appointed Mahnaz Safa head of markets, Europe and America, in a new role for the lender.

Safa joins from Citigroup, where she was head of markets origination for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Before Citigroup, Safa was co-head of debt capital markets for EMEA at UBS.

Safa will report to Shayne Collins, ANZ's managing director of markets, and Diana Brightmore-Armour, CEO of UK, Europe & Middle East.

She takes up her position, based in London, at the end of November. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

