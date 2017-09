July 18 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said Ciaran Voyles, the head of its New Zealand leveraged and acquisition finance business, would move to Hong Kong from Auckland.

The bank said the transfer was part of its efforts to build its leveraged finance business in Asia.

Voyles, who has been with ANZ since 2006, will report to Frik Dreyer, the Asia head of debt structuring and acquisition finance.