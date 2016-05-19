MOVES-ANZ eliminates Michael Luk's DCM head role

HONG KONG, May 19 (IFR) - Michael Luk is no longer ANZ’s head of debt capital markets after the Australian bank created a new head of capital markets position, bringing origination and syndication together.

“The role of head of debt capital markets performed by Michael Luk was impacted by this change,” an ANZ spokesman told IFR in an email.

“Michael remains an employee of ANZ and we are working closely with him to look for another role within the bank.”

The move comes after ANZ, Australia’s fourth-largest lender, said this week it had cut 200 jobs after posting its largest half-yearly decline in cash profit since the financial crisis.

Luk joined ANZ from Bank of America Merrill Lynch in 2011 as global head of debt origination and head of capital markets, Asia, to report to Cathryn Carver, global head of capital markets, and Richard Huston, head of markets Asia Pacific, Europe and America.

Prior to BAML, Luk was with Deutsche Bank as head of Asia fixed income capital markets and Asia leveraged debt capital markets. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh)