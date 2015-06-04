FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-MOVES-ICMA chair and Barclays veteran Ardalan to retire
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 4, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-MOVES-ICMA chair and Barclays veteran Ardalan to retire

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details of his replacement at ICMA)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, June 4 (IFR) - Cyrus Ardalan, head of European Union and UK public policy and government relations at Barclays and chairman of the International Capital Market Association, is to retire at the end of the year.

Ardalan, who has been with Barclays since 2000 and who took over the chairmanship of the industry body four years ago, made the announcement during the ICMA annual general meeting and conference today in Amsterdam.

Before joining Barclays, he spent 10 years at BNP Paribas and its predecessor Paribas. He also served as a managing director at Chemical Bank responsible for product development, and as division chief of treasury operations at the World Bank in Washington for 12 years.

Spencer Lake, global head of capital financing at HSBC, has been elected as Ardalan’s replacment. He has been with the UK firm in a variety of positions since 2006, and before that spent 17 years with Merrill Lynch in New York, Hong Kong and London. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Gareth Gore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.