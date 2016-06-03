FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-MOVES-RBS loans head Rome swaps banking for law firm
June 3, 2016 / 8:46 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-MOVES-RBS loans head Rome swaps banking for law firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes third paragraph to clarify previous role at RBS)

LONDON, June 3 (IFR) - Dave Rome, head of loan markets for the EMEA region at RBS, has joined Ashurst as the law firm’s strategic director for corporate lending.

Ashurst, which said it has invested heavily in its corporate lending practice, said Rome will develop the firm’s strategy across syndicated loan markets, including giving advice to Ashurst’s lawyers and clients.

At RBS, Rome led and managed its team responsible for the origination, structuring and execution of syndicated loan transactions across the UK and western Europe.

He has spent more than 25 years at RBS and NatWest, working in the UK, Continental Europe, and in Asia for six years. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Gareth Gore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
