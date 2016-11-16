FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Elbech returns to public debt at AIIB
November 16, 2016 / 3:06 PM / 9 months ago

MOVES-Elbech returns to public debt at AIIB

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 16 (IFR) - Public debt market veteran Soren Elbech has been hired as treasurer of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, marking a return to supranational funding after more than two years away.

Elbech will start in the position on December 7 and be based at the AIIB's headquarters in Beijing.

He was last active in the SSA market in April 2014, when he left his job as treasurer of the Inter-American Development Bank to work for Vestas, a Danish wind turbine manufacturer.

Elbech has also held positions at Norway's Eksportfinans and the Nordic Investment Bank, as well as once being a board member of capital markets trade body the International Capital Market Association. (Reporting by Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
