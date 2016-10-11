FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Diamond to chair Atlas Mara
#Financials
October 11, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Diamond to chair Atlas Mara

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 11 (IFR) - Bob Diamond, former chief executive of Barclays, is to step in as interim chairman at Atlas Mara, the African financial services company in which he has a major interest.

The group's current chairman Arnold Ekpe has said he will step down on December 1 when his current three-year term ends. Diamond co-founded the company and is a non-executive director.

"It is the board's intention that Bob will serve as chairman for a limited period while we transition to a new independent chairman," said Rachel Robbins, senior independent director. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

