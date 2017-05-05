LONDON, May 5 (IFR) - Eriks Atvars has been appointed head of structured trade and export finance at UniCredit succeeding Juergen Wienes who has decided to leave the bank.

Atvars, who is currently head of infrastructure and power project finance Germany, will be based in Munich and report to Richard Burton and Andreas Mayer, co-heads of financing and advisory.

The new position is a global role advising sovereigns, corporate and financial institutions on structured export financing. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)