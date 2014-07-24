FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 24, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Dorothy Kelso joins AVCA from Ernst and Young

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - London-based African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (AVCA) appointed Dorothy Kelso director and head of strategy and research.

Kelso joins AVCA from Ernst and Young LLP in London, where she was an associate director in the private equity strategic market intelligence team.

Kelso has about 15 years of research, strategy and private equity experience. She has also worked at Coller Capital, IE Consulting, International Monetary Fund and Incisive Media.

AVCA’s members include private equity and venture capital firms, institutional investors and international development finance institutions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
