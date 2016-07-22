MOVES-Avenue Capital hires Maier, Lager to manage new fund

July 22 (Reuters) - Avenue Capital Group, the $11.3 billion firm run by Marc Lasry, is raising a new credit opportunity fund, according to sources.

The Avenue Credit Opportunity Fund is targeting about $400 million in size and will primarily invest in first-lien loans as well as some second liens and high-yield bonds, the sources said. It will have an initial close in the coming weeks.

William Maier, senior portfolio manager, and Patric Lager, portfolio manager, will oversee the fund, the sources said. The pair recently joined New York-based Avenue.

An Avenue spokesperson declined to comment.

Lasry founded Avenue with his sister Sonia Gardner in 1995. The firm invests in debt, equity and distressed assets, according to its website.

The fund will primarily invest is US loans, but may also hold European credits, the sources said. It will target select mid-cap club sponsor deals as well as broadly syndicated loans, investing in term loan Bs (TLBs), which are mainly sold to institutional investors such as mutual or credit funds.

It may also purchase revolving lines of credit and term loan As (TLAs), which are typically sold to banks, the sources said. TLBs are considered riskier and pay higher interest rates than TLAs due to their lower seniority within a company's capital structure.

Maier worked at Natixis and predecessor firms for about 26 years, holding a number of positions including head of leveraged finance and head of corporate and sponsor coverage, the sources said. He started at Avenue this month.

Lager, who joined Avenue in June, most recently worked as head of investment group FALCOM Financial Services, an investment bank in Saudi Arabia, the sources said. Before that he worked at Natixis for about 17 years focusing on leveraged finance, private equity and sponsor coverage.

Maier and Lager worked together on a similar fund at Natixis, the sources said.

Avenue may issue additional credit opportunity funds in the future, the source said. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss Editing by Michelle Sierra and Lynn Adler)