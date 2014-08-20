FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Aviva Investors hires 4 investment and risk executives
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 20, 2014 / 11:35 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Aviva Investors hires 4 investment and risk executives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Aviva Investors, the asset management business of insurer Aviva Plc, said it hired four investment and risk professionals for its Chicago and Toronto offices.

Kevin Mathews will join as high-yield portfolio manager in Chicago. He previously worked at fund manager Scottish Widows Investment Partnership in New York.

Robert Prospero will join as a credit analyst in Toronto. He joins from Manulife Asset Management, where he was most recently a senior investment analyst.

Lei Wang joins as senior securities analyst at Aviva’s Chicago office. Wang is from Morgan Stanley Investment Management, a unit of Morgan Stanley, where she was senior credit analyst.

Allen Xiao was named director of business risk in Chicago, Aviva said. Xiao joins from audit firm Ashland Partners and Co LLP, where he was a senior compliance analyst.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.