#Market News
August 14, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Christophe Coquema to head AXA Investment Managers' client group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - AXA Investment Managers, a unit of French financial holding company AXA SA, named Christophe Coquema global head of its client group.

Coquema will replace Laurent Seyer, who has decided to leave the firm, AXA Investment said in a statement.

Coquema, who joined the firm in 2006, was previously global chief operating officer, leading the firm’s strategy and business development team.

Julien Fourtou will replace Coquema as global head of multi-asset client solutions and trading and securities financing, AXA Investment said.

Fourtou, who joined the firm in 2000, has been in various roles in the company, including chief operating officer of fixed income.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
