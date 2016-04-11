FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
McNiven Young to bolster BAML EMEA liability management
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

McNiven Young to bolster BAML EMEA liability management

Alice Gledhill

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 11 (IFR) - James McNiven Young is set to join Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s liability management team after a short stint at Deustche Bank, according to sources.

McNiven Young will join the US bank as a vice president and will report to Chris Dodman, head of EMEA liability management.

He joined Deutsche Bank last year from Goldman Sachs where he started as an analyst in May 2013. He was promoted to associate in August 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile.

McNiven Young previously worked in UBS’s debt capital markets liability management group.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.