BAML hires Pani for Mexico role
January 30, 2015 / 6:50 PM / 3 years ago

BAML hires Pani for Mexico role

Paul Kilby

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired Enrique Pani as head of investment banking in Mexico.

Pani returns to BAML after spending a year and a half at Brazilian bank BTG Pactual, where he held a similar position.

Pani worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch as a managing director between 2011 and 2013. Before that, he spent 15 years at Deutsche Bank, where he held a number of senior positions in investment banking and equity capital markets.

He starts at the US bank on February 3 and will report to Emilio Romano, country executive of Mexico, and Mark Rosen, head of Latin America investment banking. (Reporting By Paul Kilby)

