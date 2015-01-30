BAML hires Pani for Mexico role

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired Enrique Pani as head of investment banking in Mexico.

Pani returns to BAML after spending a year and a half at Brazilian bank BTG Pactual, where he held a similar position.

Pani worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch as a managing director between 2011 and 2013. Before that, he spent 15 years at Deutsche Bank, where he held a number of senior positions in investment banking and equity capital markets.

He starts at the US bank on February 3 and will report to Emilio Romano, country executive of Mexico, and Mark Rosen, head of Latin America investment banking. (Reporting By Paul Kilby)