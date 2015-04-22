FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-BofA poaches bond trader from Goldman Sachs
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 22, 2015 / 8:27 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-BofA poaches bond trader from Goldman Sachs

Philip Scipio

1 Min Read

April 22 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired Deets Sankaranarayan from Goldman Sachs to be a director and senior trader in its investment-grade trading group starting in June.

BofA is looking to strengthen its trading performance after most of its US trading rivals posted stronger-than-expected revenue from fixed-income trading in the first quarter.

BofA saw its revenue from fixed-income trading fall 7% from the year-ago quarter.

Goldman Sachs hired Sankaranarayan from Credit Suisse two years ago as it looked to boost its investment-grade bond trading while CS was slimming down its trading portfolio.

Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Marc Carnegie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.