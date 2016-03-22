FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-BAML makes changes in capital products team
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 22, 2016 / 3:20 PM / a year ago

MOVES-BAML makes changes in capital products team

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 22 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has put co-head Joppe Schepers at risk of redundancy in a shake-up of its capital products business in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

BAML hired Schepers in 2014 from UBS where he had been since 2008. The other co-head, Piotr Rejmer, will become sole head of the business and continue to report to Martin Mills, head of EMEA product solutions.

A BAML spokesperson declined to comment. Schepers could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers, Ian Edmondson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.