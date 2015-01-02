MOVES-BofA Merrill hires Leitgeb as Euro corporate bond trader

LONDON, Jan 2 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has appointed Stefan Leitgeb to trade European corporate bonds in London, according to a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) filing, and a source familiar with the matter.

Leitgeb joined the US bank on December 15, according to his registration with the FCA. He was previously at Commerzbank, where he worked as a corporate bond trader, and before that at UBS as a corporate and financials flow trader.

A spokesperson at the bank was not available for comment. (Reporting By Laura Benitez; Editing by Philip Wright)