MOVES-BofA Merrill hires Leitgeb as Euro corporate bond trader
January 2, 2015 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-BofA Merrill hires Leitgeb as Euro corporate bond trader

Laura Benitez

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 2 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has appointed Stefan Leitgeb to trade European corporate bonds in London, according to a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) filing, and a source familiar with the matter.

Leitgeb joined the US bank on December 15, according to his registration with the FCA. He was previously at Commerzbank, where he worked as a corporate bond trader, and before that at UBS as a corporate and financials flow trader.

A spokesperson at the bank was not available for comment. (Reporting By Laura Benitez; Editing by Philip Wright)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
