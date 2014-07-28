FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Bank of America promotes bankers in power and energy group -source
July 28, 2014 / 11:02 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Bank of America promotes bankers in power and energy group -source

Mike Stone

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp’s Scott Van Bergh, head of Americas energy investment banking, was promoted to vice chairman of global energy investment banking, and Oscar Brown will assume the head role, according to a memo obtained by Reuters.

The duo will still report to Laurie Coben and Julian Mylchreest, co-heads of global energy and power investment banking, according to the memo.

A Bank of America representative confirmed the contents of the memo.

Van Bergh has led the Americas team since the aftermath of the financial crisis in 2008. Van Bergh is tasked with leading coverage of upstream oil and natural gas clients.

Brown has been with the New York-based bank since 2010 and will remain in Houston. (Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
