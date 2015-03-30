FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-EM debt chief Von Sponeck leaves BofA Merrill
#Funds News
March 30, 2015 / 11:45 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-EM debt chief Von Sponeck leaves BofA Merrill

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 30 (IFR) - Alex von Sponeck, managing director and head of financing origination for the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa region at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, is leaving the firm, according to sources.

Von Sponeck rejoined BofA Merrill in 2012 after four years at US rival Goldman Sachs. He will pursue other opportunities following his departure, according to the sources. His first stint at Merrill Lynch was from 2003 to 2008.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Von Sponeck could not be reached.

Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Gareth Gore

